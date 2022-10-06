Kogi Flood: 8 Days On The Road From Warri To Lokoja, Motorists Cry Out (Video)

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4bGAVIDuEY

The floods in Kogi state have created a major crisis for millions of people and done immense damage to the infrastructure of the state.

The roads are blocked, lives have been lost, homes have been swept away, panic has set in and chaos reigns in parts of the state as a consequence of fear.

The Governor of the state, my friend and brother Governor Yahaya Bello, is doing his very best to stem the tide and restore normalcy but it appears that he has been left on his own to manage this ecological and humanitarian crisis by the Federal Government.

I call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, not to neglect or abandon Kogi state and to direct the relevant agencies, including NEMA, to swing into action and come to their aid.

I urge and implore him to intervene in this humanitarian crisis in a positive, impactful and meaningful way.

The good people of Kogi state deserve all the help they can get from the Federal Government including financial support and intervention and the formal declaration of a humanitarian crisis.

The Federal Government and the nation cannot sit by idly and watch this tragedy, caused by nature and the elemental forces, destroy the infrastructures of the state and not intervene.

My heart and prayers go out to the Governor and people of Kogi at this difficult time.

Many of us are deeply concerned, are with you and are praying for you.

Stay strong and know that you are not alone!

This too shall pass and all shall be restored.

May the souls of those that have lost their lives in this crisis rest in peace and may the Lord strengthen and comfort their families and loved ones.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CjXGVaGDpZE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related