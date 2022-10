I am happy to have opened a series of projects including a Public Primary School, an Electricity Transformer and a borehole for the Dorawa Community, Karu LGA of Nasarawa state.

For over 30 years, the village had no classroom block, and had no electricity in the last 3years.



https://twitter.com/KwankwasoRM/status/1584241066173403136?t=V_kjE_cXnORZH7WmrsJcEg&s=19

