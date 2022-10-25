Labour Accuses Tinubu And Folashade Tinubu-Ojo Of Attacking Igbo Traders

The Labour Party, LP, has warned in strong time the Iyaloja General Chief Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo and the Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over attempt to frustrate residents of Lagos from voting candidates of their choice as the nation approaches the next General Elections.

Of worthy of note is the attempt to forcefully force the people to accept their candidate.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Arabambi Oluwafemi Abayomi on Saturday says traders of Igbo extraction are now living in fear as there seems to be a mandate from the highest quarter to ensure that they either accept the All Progressives Congress, APC, or face the dire consequence of death.

Arambami Abayomi says the Party is in possession of evidence of cohesion by the market leaders under the watch of Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo where traders are forced to surrender their PVCs or have their shopped locked and their goods looted.

This he said started when market women were forced to stage a phantom one million March in support of their candidate and those who failed to do this were forced to part with a whooping N5,000 or have their shops locked.

A case in point is the closing down of Alaba International market heavily populated by the Igbos when evidence abound that the foot soldiers of their candidate, the Transport Workers Union members and the Park Management Committee are the one who stirred the honest nest by embarking on extortion of buyers and traders under this economic hardship imposed on Nigeria by the outgoing President.

Arabambi says under their watch, legitimate business men are choked with various policies coupled with lack of electricity and basic infrastructure to make ease of doing business.

Arambami mocked the ease of doing business of this administration laced with unhealthy action of the leaders in this government and their agents.

He particularly faulted the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu for losing his voice when and where it matters, but was quick to unleashed his lapdogs and other security agents on hapless citizens especially the lads that were peacefully commemorating the second anniversary of EndSARS protest at toll gate where innocent youths were murdered by security agents on the order of Sanwo-Olu.

Comrade Abayomi wondered why Sanwo-Olu cannot use the same method to protect Igbos and those who does not believe in the policies of their murderous party and are ready to give them the red card at the poll.

This according to Arabambi amounted to a drowning man seeking for ways to survive the tide of the waves, but this time he said the tide is too strong for them and is ready to sweep them away at the poll in 2023.

He however warned the Iyaloja General and Sanwo-Olu to have a rethink and never again throw the state into another season of darkness by promoting ethnicity.

He added, “Nigeria is an indivisible entity and we have agreed to work together no matter where we found ourselves politically and geographically.”

The LP is also calling on the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency call the Lagos State Police Commissioner to order as this will be the last time such criminal and infraction will be tolerated by our party.



https://labourparty.com.ng/labour-party-warns-tinubu-iyaloja-general-folashade-tinubu-ojo-to-stop-attack-on-igbos-says-their-hatred-for-igbos-is-alarming/

