Lagos 2023: Babagry LG Chairman, Onilude Criticises Jandor

My attention has been drawn to a Facebook post by the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP Dr. Olajide Adeniran ‘Jandor’ in one of his recent posts after his campaign visit to Badagry where he erroneously claimed that Ajido, one of the ancient and foremost communities is threatened by flooding and also lacks basic amenities.

While it is becoming the norm to make spurious claims to woo voters during campaigns, I want to set the records straight on the unfounded claims made by Jandor in the misleading posts.

On his way in and out of Ajido to campaign, Jandor and his team certainly drove on the reconstructed Aradagun-Imeke-Ajido-Epeme road. That road is one of the legacy projects of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration. The construction of that road has opened up Ajido and Iworo communities for tourism and commercial purposes.

The reconstruction of Aradagun-Imeke-Ajido-Epeme road has also opened up the Tourism potentials of the communities along this axis all the way to Whispering Palms and as part of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration THEMEs agenda to promote tourism, by supporting the Ajido Zangbeto festivals.

Secondly, Jandor claimed in that misleading post that Ajido community has only one primary school. Again, that claim is factually incorrect. There are two primary schools and one secondary school in Ajido main town; L.A Primary School Ajido, Unity Primary School Ajido and Iworo-Ajido Model College. There are other two primary schools in the neighboring communities under Ajido Ward; Seabeach Primary School in Jegeme village and L. A. Primary School in Akarakumo village. These public schools are all functional with a combine total of nine (9) newly constructed blocks of six (6) classrooms with toilets and furniture.

Ajido community also have functional townhall renovated by my administration and also a functional Primary Health Centre in addition to the PHC donated by the West Africa Gas Company (WAPCO).

Jandor also claimed that Ajido community is threatened by flooding. I take it that Jandor is not conversant with rising tide of water at the riverbank around this time of the year obtainable in communities close to lagoon. Even with this development, I make bold to say that at no time has Ajido experienced flooding at any time of the year.

A community with motorable access road equipped with functional traffic light, functional townhall, four primary schools, a secondary school, primary health Centres and a revenue generating company like West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO), Lagos State Public Works Coporation Asphalt Plant is not neglected by the government as Jandor claimed in his post.

Onilude Olusegun,

Chairman Badagry Local Government

24th October, 2022

