Lagos Blue Line Trains On Their Way From China (Photos & Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 @shen_shiwei
China state-affiliated media

Say Hi to the Light Rail EMU for #Nigeria #Lagos Blue Line Rail Mass Transit project.

They are on the way from China to Nigeria and you will take a ride in the country’s metropolis of Lagos.
@CRRC_global

https://twitter.com/shen_shiwei/status/1585418208840134656

Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 @shen_shiwei
China state-affiliated media

Loading and Go!

The Light Rail EMU for #Nigeria #Lagos Blue Line Rail Mass Transit project is coming!

Manufactured by @CRRC_global

https://twitter.com/shen_shiwei/status/1585415792237064192

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: