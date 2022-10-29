Lagos Blue Line Trains On Their Way From China (Photos & Video)

Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 @shen_shiwei
China state-affiliated media
Say Hi to the Light Rail EMU for #Nigeria #Lagos Blue Line Rail Mass Transit project.
They are on the way from China to Nigeria and you will take a ride in the country’s metropolis of Lagos.
@CRRC_global
https://twitter.com/shen_shiwei/status/1585418208840134656
