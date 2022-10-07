Lagos Commissioner, Olowo, Bags 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards (Photos)

Lagos Finance Commissioner, Olowo Emerges 2022 ‘Public Finance Administrator of the Year’

The Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, Mr Rabiu Olowo has emerged 2022 “Public Finance Administrator of the Year” in Leadership Excellence Awards.

In a nationwide online poll monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Olowo polled 65,234 votes to defeat

Dapo Okubadejo, 38, 159 votes, Fidelis Tilije, 21, 698 votes and Daniel Agye who secured 11, 679 votes.

The prestigious award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to him in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Abuja on November 5, 2022.

IgbereTV media crew led by the Executive Director, Emeh James Anyalekwa visited him to formally inform him of his nomination and victory in the online poll.

The team also conducted awardee post-profiling, photo session and presentation of her Table reservation for the event..

Despite the biting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Olowo through his ministry helped the Lagos State Government to generate over N785bn between 2020 and 1st quarter of 2021

Mr Olowo is the 22nd Honourable Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, managing the fiscal policy strategy of the 5th largest economy in Africa.

He is also a Chartered Accountant (ICAN), Chartered Management Accountant (CIMA, UK), Chartered Tax Practitioner (CITN), Certified in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS)., (ACCA), with an MBA from the University of Lagos, and MSC Accounting & Finance from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, UK. He is an alumni of Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Mr Olowo before being appointed as a Commissioner worked for top local and multinational organizations across Industries including Zenith Bank Plc; British Pharmaceutical Giant – GlaxoSmithKline; Dutch Global Diary Leader – FrieslandCampina; Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA, UK); Club of Global Development Finance Organizations etc. with project immersion across Africa, Europe, Middle East and USA.

The event also promotes outstanding leaders and personalities whose impacts have been felt in Nigeria’s political, social and economic spheres.

Source : https://www.sunnewsonline.com/lagos-finance-commissioner-olowo-emerges-2022-public-finance-administrator-of-the-year/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related