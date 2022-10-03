Lagos Island Women Walk For Bola Tinubu (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

ONGOING #LagosWomenWalKforTinubu … Just Women ooo … they said MEN should stay home …. So that Asiwaju can see that they are fully ready with their PVCs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8CJgynFf8g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=niDCeEpEers

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1576863198934085632

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: