Lagos Monarch Disowns Wife For Picking SDP Deputy Gubernatorial Ticket

The Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamoroudeen Animashaun, has dissociated himself from the Deputy governorship ticket picked by his wife, Olori Morenike Abeni Animashaun, on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement in Lagos, the monarch said his wife neither discussed her political aspiration with him nor secured his consent before contesting the primary.

The statement reads: ” My attention has been drawn to the recent political activities of Olori Morenike Abeni Animashaun, especially her affiliation with the Social Democratic Party (SDP). I wish to aver, for the avoidance of doubt, that she has never discussed with me her aspiration to the office of Deputy Governor nor have I given her my consent to run for any elective office in the first place.”

Oba Animashaun said by virtue of his membership in the Lagos Traditional Council, he was expected to support the government of the day in its bid to deliver dividends of democracy to his people rather than getting involved in partisan politics.

He called on his subjects, friends and associates to be wary in dealing with Olori in respect of her political pursuit, insisting that he has nothing to do with it.

” Perhaps, it is not out of place to wish Olori Morenike Abeni well in this ill-advised political charade even as I hope that she will soon back off, if only only in honour of my position as a reverred traditional ruler.”

https://thenationonlineng.net/lagos-monarch-disowns-wife-over-deputy-gov-ticket/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1665487068

