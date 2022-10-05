Lagos Smart City Initiative: Sanwo-Olu Visits Lagos Data Bank

Yesterday, Governor @jidesanwoolu visited the brand new Lagos State Data Bank … This facility is the backbone of the Smart City initiative of the State Government, Data From the ANPR Cameras, CCTV and other technological advancements of Lagos.

This Facility is located at the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology. The Data Bank Center is already connected to the Command and Control Center which is under Upgrade.

The Smart City Initiative of the Lagos State Govt is REAL.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGZMm5sf_ps[/dquote]

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1577609112925388801?t=XMdp63fXadFp0gmyV6TimA&s=19

[quote]Governor @jidesanwoolu visited the Lagos State Data Bank … This facility is the backbone of the Smart City initiative of the State Government… the ANPR Cameras, CCTV and other technological advancements of Lagos are warehoused here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9F4Csm4XkY

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1577607407022260224?t=KXEWkXxqwMaZJB86te9-zw&s=19

