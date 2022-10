Previous threads Fuel Scarcity Grounds Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, Commuters Stranded

Lagos Commercial Bus Drivers To Go On Strike On 31st October 2022

Many Lagosians have been stranded at bus stops this morning. Some say that this is due to the ongoing fuel scarcity, while others say that it is due to the strike by bus drivers. What’s the situation in your area?

