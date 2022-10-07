LASG Set To Construct New Airport On Lekki-Epe Axis

The Lagos State Government has declared its readiness to construct a new airport on the Lekki-Epe axis of the State.

The Special Adviser Governor on Public Private Partnerships (PPP), Mr. Ope George disclosed this while speaking at a media parley organised by the State Government and held at Alausa, Ikeja on Thursday.

He revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government has sought and obtained approval from the Federal Government for the construction of the new airport in Lagos.

According to him, the project, which is expected to take off in the year 2023 will be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land, noting that the master plan and aeronautical designs are in place; while studies are ongoing about strategies, funding and other issues, after which the project will be taken to the market place.

The Special Adviser also stated that the airport, which is expected to cater to a minimum of five million people yearly, will be constructed in partnership with local and foreign investors.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1578409089281007616?t=0w8i6KZMlXRNkJaOzmcOcg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related