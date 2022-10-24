Laughter As I Go Dye, Akpororo, AY Crack Up Abuja Residents (Pictures)

Night of Excitement and Laughter As I Go Dye, Akpororo, AY Crack Abuja Residents At Vintage With Ghana Must Go

It was a night of fun, joy and excitement as top comedians and entertainment big shots featured at the Comedy Swap edition of The Vintage with Ghana Must Go.

Among those who thrilled residents of the nation’s capital include, I Go Dye, AY, DeskTalker, I Go Save, Mr Paul, Parara, Chuks D General, Alhaji Shehu, Kelvin Sapp, Waffi, Funny Mic and many more.

The organisers describe it as premium comedy with a difference as a result of the overwhelming success it recorded in relieving residents of Abuja of stress.

Guests who graced the epic comedy show at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel expressed satisfaction with the packaging and quality of comedians that performed at the show.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related