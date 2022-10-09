Lawyer Criticized Over Old Tweet Describing Obi As The ‘Worst Governor’

Lawyers on Twitter have lambasted fellow lawyer and staunch supporter of Peter Obi, Odogwu esq (its_emyce), for promoting a candidate he once described as the worst governor in Nigeria 10 years ago.

According to Odogwu, “I support”@TWEETORACLE: WORST

GOVERNOR: WINNER: PETER OBl of

ANAMBRA STATE : CONTENDERS: Peter obi, Peter Obi , Peter Obi #AURACOOLAWARD”

Reacting, one of the lawyers, Fowosere Esq, said, “@its_emyce what changed, how then this “worst” Governor suddenly become the messiah we have been expecting, intentional amnesia or what?? “

Another lawyer, @Egi_nupe_ wrote, “Bros you said this 10years ago o. What changed?”

More reactions below…

