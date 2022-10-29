Leadership Excellence: Diamond Leeds Emerges ‘Most Innovative Architecture Company’

Leadership Excellence: Kenneth Ifekudu’s Diamond Leeds Emerges 2022 Most Innovative Architecture Company of the Year

A leading architecture company in Nigeria, Diamond Leeds Limited has emerged 2022 Most Innovative Architecture Company of the Year in Leadership Excellence Awards.

In a nationwide online poll monitored by News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Dr Kingsley Ifekudu, the Chief Executive Officer of (Diamond Leeds) defeated three other nominees, Ade Laoye (ECAD), Oyediran Akinniranye (Cubitt), Adekunle Osude (Idlewoods) to emerge winner.

The highly coveted award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to the company on 5th November, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

With headquarters in Abuja, Diamond Leeds Limited has executed a number of outstanding architectural projects since it was established in the areas of construction, drilling, electrification, solar powered light, road projects and many others.

IgbereTV media crew led by the Executive Director, Emeh James Anya visited the Executive Director of the Group, Dr. Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu) to formally inform him of the nomination and victory in the online poll.

During the visit, the team also conducted awardee post-profiling, photo session and presentation of his Table reservation for the event.

