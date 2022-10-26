Leadership Excellence: Domak Group Emerges ‘2022 Real Estate Brand Of The Year’ (Pix)

Leadership Excellence: DOMAK Group Emerges 2022 Real Estate Brand of the Year

A Nigerian top real estate company, Domak Group has emerged 2022 Real Estate Brand of the Year in Leadership Excellence Awards.

In a nationwide poll monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the company garnered 121, 643 votes to defeat other nominees, Aare Adtola (Adron), 91,825 votes

Umar Muazu (Sahee) 66, 319 votes, Sijibomi Ogundele (Sujimoto) 30, 042 votes.

In July 2022, DOMAK Group performed traditional groundbreaking of Domak Garden City Karshi in Karu Local Government Council of Nasarawa State which has been described as one of the largest housing projects in Sub-Sahara Africa.

The project is targeted at bridging the housing deficit in Nasarawa and Nigeria at large.

The highly coveted award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to him on 5th November, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

Also, the Domak Group had recently met with the President of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in his office in Harare for housing projects for citizens of the country.

The Domak Garden City Karshi project will be completed within a period of 5 years.

IgbereTV media crew led by the Executive Director, Emeh James Anyalekwa visited the Executive Director of the Group, Kingsley Azonobi (Domak) to formally inform him of the nomination and victory in the online poll.

During the visit, the team also conducted awardee post-profiling, photo session and presentation of his Table reservation for the event.



