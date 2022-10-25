Leadership Excellence: Shehu Sani Emerges ‘2022 Human Rights Crusader Of The Year’

Sen. Shehu Sani Emerges 2022 Human Rights Crusader of the Year

The President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, (CRCN), and a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 8th Senate, Senator Shehu Sani has emerged 2022 Human Rights Crusader of the Year in Leadership Excellence Awards.

In a nationwide poll monitored by News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Senator Sani garnered 76,971 votes to defeat, Kiki Mordi, 61,463 votes, Femi Falana, 26, 465 votes Harrison Gwamnishu 8,984 votes.

The highly coveted award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to him on 5th November, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

Senator Sani was a leading figure in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria. He was also arrested and jailed by successive past military regimes in Nigeria.

Senator Sani was also the first and only Nigerian Senator to declare his assets publicly.

Though he was released from life imprisonment when democracy was restored in Nigeria in 1999, Senator Sani has been critical about many governments in power.

IgbereTV media crew led by the Executive Director, Emeh James Anya visited him to formally inform him of the nomination and victory in the online poll.

During the visit, the team also conducted awardee post-profiling, photo session and presentation of his Table reservation for the event.

