Leicester City Vs Manchester City 0 – 1 – (Full Time)

Will Manchester City move top of the Premier League, ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday?

Last weekend, Pep Guardiola’s team swatted aside Brighton; Erling Braut Håland bagging a brace, before Kevin De Bruyne fired home from long-range.

This helped cut the gap at the top to two points, with the champions desperate to be top of the pile by the time the World Cup comes around.

In the Champions League, the Citizens have rubber stamped first place, despite only drawing with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Riyāḍ Maḥrez seeing a second half penalty saved at Westfalenstadion.

Leicester City meanwhile, only a matter of days ago, were rock bottom of the Premier League, but are now above the dreaded dotted line.

First, the Foxes beat Leeds United at home before, last Sunday, demolishing Wolves 4-0 at Molineux.

Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy all on target in the Black Country.

This doesn’t tell the whole story though, with Wolves accumulating a higher xG, 1.85-1.04, while Leicester scored four of their five shots.

Nevertheless, Brendan Rodgers’ side have taken ten points from their last five outings, alleviating some of the relegation concerns.

Here though, Manchester City are highly likely to leave the King Power with all three points.

Leicester City team news

Given the nature of last weekend’s victory, Brendan Rodgers is likely to name an unchanged line-up.

With Wilfred Ndidi out injured, Boubakary Soumaré will continue at the base of midfield.

Wout Faes, their sole summer signing, has been excellent in recent weeks.

He could continue to partner Daniel Amartey at the back, with Jonny Evans out injured and Çağlar Söyüncü out of favour.

James Maddison has already scored six Premier League goals this term; his most productive campaign came last season, scoring 12.

In attack, Jamie Vardy has scored nine times against Manchester City, but Patson Daka could continue to lead the line.

Manchester City team news

Pep Guardiola rotated for Tuesday’s trip to Dortmund, handing Stefan Ortega a debut in goal, while John Stones, Riyāḍ Maḥrez, Julián Álvarez and others came in.

Manuel Akanji has started their last five league games at the back, so is set to return.

Ederson in goal and midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will also come back into the XI.

Erling Braut Håland featured for 45 minutes against his former club in midweek he’s scored 22 times in 15 appearances so far.

