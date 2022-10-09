An unidentified lifeless body of a middle aged man was on Saturday discovered at New Heaven junction in Olokoro, Umuahia South local government area of Abia State.

The victim has marks of violence that look like burns all over his body, ABN TV reports.

Residents of the earlier woke up to the development in the early hours of Saturday, wondering the circumstances surrounding his death.

While some residents attribute his killing to jungle justice from a suspected robbery, others believe it is a cult-related killing.

His hands were tied to the back with his face up, with deep machete cut in his leg region.

When contacted, the Abia State police public relations officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said; “It’s true. Identity unknown but suspected to be a thief. Act condemnable and at variance with our call to refrain from jungle justice”.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/lifeless-body-with-marks-of-burns-recovered-in-umuahia-photo/

