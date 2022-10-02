Lionel Messi Scored 6 Goals In 8 Days

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi continued his excellent goalscoring form with a sensational free-kick against Nice.

The 35-year-old now looks back to his brilliant best after a difficult debut season in French football.

Prior to Saturday’s Ligue 1 match against Nice, Messi had already scored six goals and provided eight assists for PSG this season.

He also scored four goals while on international duty with Argentina on their tour of the United States last month.

Messi carried on his excellent form against Nice on Saturday, putting PSG ahead at the Parc des Princes with a superb free-kick.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner won the foul himself, surging forwards and beating two players before being brought down just outside the area.

He then curled unstoppable effort past Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and into the top corner to give PSG the lead after 28 minutes.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that at the moment Messi struck the ball, the pitchside adverts changed to show the word ‘GOAT’.

PSG supporters on social media were also quick to label Messi the greatest of all time after his latest goal, which helped the home side win 2-1.

“Was, is and forever will be the GOAT,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

While another added: “The Best EVER”, followed by the goat emoji.

Messi’s form this season is all the more remarkable, considering his struggles last term.