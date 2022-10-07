Lokoja-Abuja Expressway Flood: Advice For Motorists By FRSC

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
This is to inform the general public, that owing to the flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja, which has impeded the free flow of traffic on the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway for the last two days,
Motorist travelling to the South-West region of the country are kindly advised to take the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road, while those travelling to the South-South/South-East regions are also advised to go through Nasarawa-Oweto Bridge-Adoka-Otupka axis.
This is due to the fact that the water level may take another two or more days to subside.
Thank you for complying.
https://twitter.com/FRSCNigeria/status/1578034201701457921