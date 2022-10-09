Lokoja Flood: 700 Houses Submerged, Billions Lost In Kogi (Disturbing Video, Pix)

More havoc was recorded as a massive flood submerged several communities in Kogi state after a decade of experiencing a humanitarian disaster, Over 700 houses were Submerged, and Billions were Lost in Kogi State, Nigeria,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50q2W3M74Xk

