LP Is Not Broke, Just Needs Support To Fund Obi’s Campaign – Julius Abure

LABOUR PARTY IS NOT BROKE

At a well attended inauguration of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Friday, I spoke extensively on the importance of campaign funding and the need for collaboration with stakeholders, particularly the candidates of the party at various levels.

I also emphasised that our presidential candidate alone cannot fund the election as he is known to be someone who did not engage in the gluttonic acquisition of our common patrimony in his days as a public servant.

However, the news making the round that I said that Labour Party is broke 24 hours to our campaign was reported out of context, hence the need to put the records straight.

What I said is that presidential election is very expensive and the presidential candidate alone will not be able to shoulder all the expenses and that we will therefore be needing collaboration from all candidates of the party and all well-meaning Nigerians.

The Nigerian media have been very wonderful and have being playing key role in the efforts by Nigerians to win back our country again. It is therefore commendable how they have partnered with the Labour Party on this task of voting out the fraudulent political circle that have undermined the people and mortgaged their destiny. We sincerely salute your courage.

Finally, I like to reiterate that Labour Party is not broke. We are not broke. We only need support from stakeholders to be able to embark on the nationwide campaign, to be able to tell Nigerians how we will return Nigeria to its place of pride.

Sign

Barr Julius Abure

National Chairman

Labour Party

29/10/2022



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/10/29/labour-party-not-broke-needs-support-to-fund-obis-campaign-chairman/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7405953/2023-labour-party-needs-funds

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related