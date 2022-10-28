Magun: The Man Who Died In Ondo Hotel After Sex Romp Is A Politician

An Ondo politician identified simply as Honourable Olanrewaju has been confirmed dead after in a hotel after sex romp with his lover.

The former political appointee in Ondo West local government area, reportedly died at a Hotel and it is suspected the lady was spiritually laced with ‘magun’ which led to his death.

49-year-old Olanrewaju who contested for a councillorship position died around 9pm on Wednesday, October 26.

The Nation reported that his lover raised the alarm after realizing that the man collapsed after taking his bath.

Manager of the hotel reportedly called in officers from Enu-Owa police station before his corpse was deposited at the morgue of the University Of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital.

Ondo Police spokesman, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said it was a suspected case of sudden and unnatural death.



https://thenationonlineng.net/ondo-politician-dies-in-hotel-after-s3x-romp/

