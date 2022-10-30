Makinde Sends Tinubu Subtle Solidarity Message

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Sunday sent a subtle solidarity message to the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

This was made known by the Deputy governor of Oyo state, Bayo Lawal who represented Seyi Makinde in Ondo State at the reception of Tinubu by the leader of Afenifere, Pa Fasoranti.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that Fasoranti and the leadership of Afenifere, the Yoruba cultural and political organisation to present his Action Plan on how he intends to tackle the economic and other problems the country is grappling with.

Lawal noted that though separated by political affiliation, but united by strong ethnic bonds.

Seyi Makinde and four other PDP governors believed to be aggrieved over party leadership tussles have been at loggerheads with the Chairman of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu over the zoning of the party’s chairmanship seat.

Makinde and notably, Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike boycotted Atiku’s campaign launch in Akwa Ibom state including a recent campaign held in Edo state, moves believed to have heightened tensions in the camps of Atiku’s loyalist

Political pundits predicted defections with many believing the five aggrieved PDP governors, including Makinde might pitch their tents with the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/tinubu-oyo-peoplell-stand-with-yoruba-makinde/

