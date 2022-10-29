Malnutrition: Two Children Die In Jigawa IDP’s Camp

Malnutrition: Two children die in Jigawa IDPs camp

Two children have reportedly lost their lives in one of the internally displaced persons’ camp (IDPs) in Ringim local Government, Jigawa state.

According to a source, Malama Talatu said, the children died over suspected cases of malnutrition at Ringim junior Arabic IDP camp after being displaced by a ravaging flood.

DAILY POST reported that the flooding had ravaged many communities killing hundreds and displacing thousands of families in Jigawa State.

She, however, expressed concerns over the lack of medical attention at the IDP camp.

“Most of our children are currently under deteriorating health conditions they are suffering from fever, headache, malnutrition, cold and other ailments”

“For over three weeks there was no presence of healthcare providers we have to take ourselves and our children to the nearby hospital” she stated.

She added that two women gave birth at the IDP camp and about ten other pregnant women are expecting their newborn babies any moment.

She also appealed to governments and donors to support the victims with food, medication, clothing, blankets, and other items to reduce their suffering.

Malama Maryam mother of a 21months old deceased Ummulkulsim said, her daughter died of malnutrition.

“We took her to Sankara CMAM Center and they didn’t attend to us, we, therefore, took her to Ringim General Hospital where she died one week in the hospital”



https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/29/malnutrition-two-children-die-in-jigawa-idps-camp/#Echobox=1667048724

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related