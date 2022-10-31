Man Commits Suicide Because His Wife Left Him In Ogun (Disturbing Photos)

A yet-to-be-identified man has committed suicide in the Akute area of Lagos state following his separation from his wife, IGBERETV reports.

Eyewitnesses say the man and his wife had a misunderstanding and she decided to walk out of the marriage. Angered by her decision, the aggrieved husband decided to end his life.

A resident of the area, Gallas Oluwaseyi, who shared the story online claimed the man had taken his daughter to a point of sale operator in their neighborhood on Faleye street by Akute junction and asked that all the money in his account be withdrawn. The transaction was yet to be completed when he slumped and started foaming in his mouth. People rushed to give him some red oil but he eventually gave up the ghost.

They later found a bottle of an insecticide, Sniper, in his pocket.



