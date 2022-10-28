Man Kills & Cooks His Girlfriend In Lagos, Removes Her Private Parts

A 36-year-old man identified as Mayowa Dele has been arraigned for allegedly killing his girlfriend and removing her private parts in Lagos.

The incident occurred in the Ijegun area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that Dele was arrested while he was cooking the body parts of the victim, identified as Mercy for a concoction.

Police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, told the court that the content of the pot was found to be human parts.

“My Lord, three suspects; Oluwakemi Azeez (20), Oyedegun Adewale (27) and Jejelaye Osusola (22) were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Mercy.

“Apart from putting some of the body parts in the pot to cook, he also put some inside a cement bag and kept it in his room while the remaining parts were wrapped up in bed sheets and buried in an uncompleted building in the area,” Nurudeen told the court.

The police, however, said they were yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder of Mercy, but added that Dele implicated others during interrogation.

The suspects have been arraigned on murder charges.

However, Magistrate P. E. Nwaka ordered their remand at a correctional centre pending the receipt of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/10/28/man-remanded-prison-allegedly-killing-cooking-girlfriend-concoction-lagos-0

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related