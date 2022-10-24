Man Plunges Into Lagos River Over Allegations Of Theft (Photo)

A Viral Video of a man plunging into a river on Saturday in Lagos has emerged, his identity is yet unknown.

A Facebook User named Ngozi Blessing who shared the video that is now all over the internet on her page revealed that the incident took place at Idumota Bridge, Lagos Island.

Her post alleged that the man took to suicide because he was framed for stealing a huge amount of money, which he denied knowledge of.

In The Video, attempts made by some spirited citizens around the scene of the incident to stop the suicide failed, as the man rebuffed all pleas and dived into the river.

It is not certain at the time of this report if any rescue efforts were made after the victim took the plunge.

In a text accompanying the video, Blessing wrote: “He was saying in oyinbo that they framed him that he stole a huge of money which he did not and they said they give him 24 hours to refund the money and he did not steal and for him to eat once in a day is a problem that where did he want to get that kind of money from within 24 hours so he is tired of life and he jumped down the bridge, it happened yesterday night at Idumota bridge in Lagos island. I am tired of this country the man just wasted his life”.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/23/man-plunges-into-river-over-allegations-of-theft/

