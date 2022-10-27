Man Sentenced To Death For Killing His Girlfriend & Harvesting Eyeballs For ₦‎10m

By Jim Ochetenwu

A man in Adamawa State has been sentenced to death for killing his girlfriend and harvesting parts of her body for a N10 million prize allegedly offered by a buyer.

The Adamawa State High Court sentenced Abubakar Mohammed to death by hanging for killing Christiana Augustine, removing her eyeballs, cutting her breast and removing her tongue.

Facts of the matter gathered on Wednesday, revealed that Abubakar, who is a father of seven children [/b]and who hails from Jauro Tukur village in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, relocated to Shagari Phase II, Yola South LGA of Adamawa State in search of a means of livelihood.

He became a water vendor and along the line fell in love with Christiana.

He had also, in the course of time, come in contact with a man known as Buhari Mohammed, also a resident of Yola, who allegedly hinted him about [b]a man who had indicated interest to buy eyeballs at N10 million.

It was gathered that Abubakar thought of where he could get it and finally settled on his girlfriend, Christiana.

This initial stage of the story dates back to the 26th January in 2019 when Abubakar went to Christiana’s house to see her and to get her to meet him where they used to meet for their amorous adventure.

Christiana turned up at the uncompleted building where they had met in the past, but instead of the usual love making, Abubakar took out his knife, slit her throat and plucked one of her eyeballs while damaging the other one in the process of trying to remove it.

The following day, the convict took the eyeballs to Buhari who, it was said, expressed shock and chased Abubakar away with the eyes.

Abubakar was thereafter trailed and arrested after the lifeless body of Christiana was found in the uncompleted building the following day; hence, his arraignment and prosecution.

The Adamawa State High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice Bulila Ladokiya Ikaro, at the most recent sitting on the case on Tuesday, sentenced the convict for culpable homicide after he was tried and found guilty for being in possession of the human parts.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/26/man-offerred-n10m-for-body-parts-kills-girlfriend-harvests-eyeballs/

