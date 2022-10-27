Man Transformed A Concrete Water Tower Into Four-Bedroom Mansion (Photos)

A MAN has transformed a concrete water tower into a spectacular £1million four-bedroom mansion in two years.

Rob Hunt spent two-and-a-half years on the incredible conversion of the 80-year-old derelict concrete tank into an eye-catching property at Clovelly Cross in Bideford, Devon.

In one of the UK’s most ambitious home renovation projects Rob transformed the abandoned concrete water tower into a million pound luxury home.

Purchased late in 2019 the redundant 1940s water tower was turned into a luxurious four-bedroom family home with large windows and underfloor heating to keep the property warm and comfortable all year round.

He said: “I haven’t done anything like this before.

“I used to have a couple of rentals and done the odd house renovation but all pretty standard stuff.

“I found the water tower scrolling through Zoopla.

“I always wanted to do something different – it was just pot luck it was within 20 miles of me and with the scope to do something really special with.”

Living on his own on site in a second-hand caravan Rob spent weeks alone cutting through 10 inch thick reinforced concrete before bringing in a builder friend to help.

He is planning to sell the property next summer.

THE SUN UK

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related