Man Who Dumped Wife & Kids To Marry Actress Anjorin, Accused Of Harassing Her (Pix)

Group Condemns The Continued harassment of one Folashade by Police on Instruction of her ex-husband

A group of women has condemned the continued harassment of one Mrs. Sariyu Folashade Olalude, a young mother of two by men of the Nigeria Police, Alagbon Close, Victoria Island, Lagos who allegedly forcefully arrested her and have since kept her in their custody, but was later released.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the group led by human rights activist Beatrice Bell, accused Folashade’s former husband, Lateef Lawal Adegboyega and his new wife, Elizabeth Ibukunolu Anjorin of being behind her ordeals.

The group while narrating that Folashade has been routinely abused and her rights violated added that her former husband, Adegboyega absconded their marriage in 2020 three years after they were married and abandoned Folashade with their two kids, Lateefat Lawal, born in 2017 and Khadijat Lawal born in 2020 without performing his fatherly responsibilities.

It says Adegboyega started living with Elizabeth Ibukunolu Anjorin AKA “Liz Anjorin” and eventually got married to her.

They immediately commenced a campaign of calumny against Folashade and her kids without any provocation. This was also followed by death threats against Folashade by Adegboyega and his new wife.

Folashade according to the group lodged a formal complain with the Nigeria Police and invitation was extended to Adegboyega but he never honoured it.

The group, “Lizzy Anjorin and Adegboyega began a campaign of calumny against Folashade and her children, this was followed by series of death threats on Folashade and her children, left with no other viable option, Folashade officially reported Adegboyega and his new wife, Lizzy Anjorin, to the Police at Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos Island.

“The police extended several invitations to the duo but being that they are “Bigmen” and “untouchables”, they treated the police invitation with utmost contempt and grim, to cut the long story short, Adegboyega never honored the police invitation and he was never arrested by the police even though there was a valid complaint against him and Lizzy Anjorin.

“We wish to add at this juncture that the said Elizabeth Ibukunolu Anjorin a few days ago issued a public notice via social media through https://www.fb.watch/fdwl-9KOwh/ through which she threatened to violently eliminate immediately Sariyu Folashade Olalude as soon as she locates her residential address. This threat is not something to be taken lightly, as the state of security in the county is not at it best right now. “

Beatrice Bello, alleged that Folashade was kept in custody in solitary confinement and was been denied access to her lawyers and family members and even food, up until she was just released.

This is despite the fact that Adegboyega has filed a suit with with No: FHC/L/CS/1488/22: against Mrs Sariyu Afolashade Olalude yet he has resorted to the use of the police to harass and intimidate her.

“Alhaji Adegboyega would at least maintain status quo, but no, he deployed the police to attack and harass and intimidate Folashade while his case against her is still pending before the Federal High Court Lagos.

“It is sad to note that, the security apparatus of this country which is constitutionally and institutionally meant to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry have been hijacked for the private enjoyment of a privileged few, in the instant case, we dare say a popular few to the detriment and injury of those whom the classiest considers helpless. We must raise and condemn this type of action in the strongest terms.”

She therefore called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other right groups to come to the aid of Folashade and her kids.

All efforts by our correspondent to reach Adegboyega and his new wife for a comment was unsuccessful.

