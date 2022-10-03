Man Whose Wife Died Chasing Side Chick Is Not Dead. He Was In Coma

The false report about his alleged death read:

Man Whose Wife Died Weeks Ago Chasing “Side-Chick” in Calabar Has Finally Died.

Sonnie Bassey has been on coma due to shock having lost his wife in fatal accident while she was chasing him and his mistress.

Sonnie finally lost the battle and he has finally gone to meet his late wife leaving behind their children.

Sad.

RIP.

https://www.facebook.com/100009450995436/posts/pfbid0WnQFBC7ktQmqNTk27p92t7uwfo6V9dEoSgt6CxnYdweruUM2wvHeGJB8sTcXyU9Hl/?app=fbl

But new report says the man was in coma but that he is NOT dead. Read below:

UPDATE:

Please d!sregard the news wey dey spreąd for the internet say the man wey he wife dey ch@se wey she con d!e for the process say the man d!e

Mr sonnie is alive

Mr Sonnie Bassey no d!e, he dey coma ever since but he was d!scharged from the hospital to hotel yesterday.

Please d!sregard that news



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0Mv2FbrxN6xxQPpLmY3sFCQd4gs9o2AghkxVKBYfmeMYgtmnarELWWWAQr4MaZJPUl&id=100045871910863

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7339923/woman-dies-accident-while-chasing

Edited by nlfpmod

