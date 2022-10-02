Manchester City Vs Manchester United 1 – 0 – (Live)

MANCHESTER UNITED return for their first Premier League game in a MONTH when they face rivals Manchester City in a huge derby.

United have played twice in the Europa League since – losing to Real Sociedad and beating Sheriff Tiraspol.

But Erik ten Hag’s rejuvenated side head into this Manchester derby high in confidence in the league.

United have won their last four Premier League games in a row.

Though champions City have carried on their form from last season, and are yet to taste defeat in the league this term.

Marcus Rashford is set to hand United a huge boost with the in-form forward back in training.

However, Ten Hag and City counterpart Pep Guardiola suffered injury blows in England’s 3-3 draw with Germany in the Nations League.

United captain Harry Maguire is set to be sidelined for around two weeks with a thigh injury.

He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted limping away from the stadium.

While City centre-back John Stones was forced off in the 37th minute with a hamstring injury in the Wembley draw, and is a huge doubt for the weekend.

