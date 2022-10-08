Manchester City Vs Southampton 4 – 0 – (Full Time)

Manchester City will try to put Southampton away this time when they host an English Premier League match on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Both matches last season ended in draws, but City will be fired up to keep pace as they try to defend their league title. City (6-2-0) are the only EPL team without a loss this season but are second in the table, one point behind Arsenal. Manchester City smashed rival Manchester United 6-3 last weekend in their most recent league match and come in off a 5-0 drubbing of Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday. Southampton (2-1-5) are 16th in the EPL table and lost 2-1 to Everton last week.

