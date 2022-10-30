Manchester United Vs West Ham United 0 – 0 – (Live)

Manchester United clash with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Red Devils looking for their second win at Old Trafford this week, having ran out 3-0 winners against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night in the Europa League.

The Hammers also come into the game off the back of a victory in continental competition, defeating Silkeborg 1-0 in the Europa Conference League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was restored to the squad against Tiraspol after being omitted by Erik ten Hag for the trip to Chelsea, and he rewarded his manager with the third goal, putting it beyond all doubt that the Red Devils would qualify for the Europa League knockout stages.

After some shaky performances earlier this season, namely the 4-0 loss at Brentford and a 6-3 defeat against bitter rivals Manchester City, Man United now look to be putting a run together, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in their last Premier League game at Old Trafford, with Fred and Bruno Fernandes bagging second-half goals.

Then came a difficult trip to Stamford Bridge, where United looked to be heading towards a 1-0 loss when Jorginho converted an 87th-minute penalty, but a last-gasp equaliser from Casemiro ensured that Ten Hag’s men took a point from the tricky away fixture.

