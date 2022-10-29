Many Feared Kidnapped On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

An unspecified number of motorists were feared kidnapped along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday.

The development generated tension along the expressway as several vehicles aborted the trips to their destination and drove in the opposite direction.

The incident happened around Dominion University City of Faith, KM 24, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

An eyewitness who spoke with our correspondent said nobody could ascertain the number of people kidnapped but three private vehicles were affected.

He listed the affected as a Jeep, a Toyota Camry Car and Sedan vehicle whose model could not be ascertained.

The eyewitness who was travelling from Lagos to Ibadan said there was fear among motorists and passengers around the spot.

He said, “I can confirm some motorists have just been kidnapped near Dominion University, Ibadan. Many vehicles had to turn back but the road is free as I am talking to you.

“I saw three vehicles with their doors wide open and not a single person was found inside the three vehicles and there is no trace of where they ran to.

“One of the cars smashed it bonnet on the wall while the one behind jammed it from behind but there no sign of accident. We are sure it was a case of kidnap because the vehicles were empty.

“At first, we taught it was robbery but if it was not. We should have seen those that were robbed. There was nobody at the scene when my vehicle got there.”

The witness said when they moved away from the scene, they saw some hunters and vigilantes heading towards the place the incident happened.

When contacted, the Amotekun Commandant in the state, Coln Olayinka Olayanju said he has no information about the latest kidnapping in the state.

He said, “I am not aware of such development. There is no way such a thing would happen and we won’t be informed. Such thing is strange to me. I will find out and get back to you.”

The police are yet to react to the development.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-many-feared-kidnapped-on-lagos-ibadan-expressway

