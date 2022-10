Mbappe scored a PK against Benfica.

@KMbappe is now PSG’S all-time leading scorer in the @ChampionsLeague with 31 goals after that penalty against Benfica!

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1579923206156455936?s=19

31 – Kylian Mbappé has scored his 31st goal with Paris in the UEFA Champions League, overtaking Edinson Cavani (30) to become PSG’s outright top goalscorer in the competition. Pivot.



https://twitter.com/OptaJean/status/1579919990719131650?s=19

