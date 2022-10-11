Mbappe Requests To Leave In January. PSG To Listen But Says No To Real Madrid

Mbappe’s was allegedly promised the club will get a striker (Lewandowski, his choice) and for him to return to his favoured left position (occupied by Neymar) or right. However, Mbappe has consistently been forced to play the 9 position against the wings like he enjoys playing for the National Team.

The relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain is now completely broken.

It seems that there is no turning back and he already asked to leave in July.

The situation is so dire that the 2018 world champion has been working on his departure from the Parc des Princes for next January, sources familiar with the situation assure MARCA, thus confirming the news reported by ‘RMC’.

Moreover, the sporting management of the Parisian club knows it and has agreed to work with Mbappe, as it was July but with conditions. The main one, which will surprise few, is that his destination is not Real Madrid.

That restriction has been very clear in the talks: anywhere but the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Liverpool, who already tried in this 2022, could be the only feasible option.

It is clear to everyone that the link between the clubs led by Florentino Perez and Nasser Al Khelaifi has not existed for some time. There have been two triggers to reach this point of no return: the ‘Mbappe Case’ and the opposing positions around the Super League.

Mbappe believes that PSG has betrayed him. To understand the whys, you have to go back to May. As MARCA explained, the sporting management made him a series of promises, most of them unfeasible, to get him to sign and renew until 2024.

He still wants to play for Real Madrid

Mbappe said yes, directly informing Perez of his ‘no’ to Real Madrid, feeling politically pressured. The money, he has explained in his circle of trust, does not matter to him, for him he would give it back and return to a dynamic of pure soccer.

It remains to be seen how Real Madrid reacts to this new scenario… because Mbappe still wants to wear white one day.



|SOURCE|

