MC Tagwaye Thrills Guests In Buhari’s Voice At Wike’s Award Reception In PH (Pics)

[b]MC Tagwaye Thrills Guests In Buhari’s Voice At Wike’s Award Reception In Port Harcour[/b]t

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4nHVTnDwqg

A renowned MC and comedian, Tagwaye has thrilled guests at the reception ceremony organised by governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt to celebrate his award service by President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the event, MC Tagwaye mimicked President Muhammadu Buhari’s voice to the excitement and entertainment of guests as they rolled in laughter.

After his speech, he was asked why as “president” of Nigeria, he has not sited projects in Rivers State. He simply responded, “Wike is doing so, why should I”? This got the audience rolling in laughter.

MC Tagwaye will also storm Abuja, the nation’s capital with his “Throne of Laffta” comedy show, the report card edition.

The comedy show scheduled to take place on Oct 30, 2022 at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja will hold talks on national issues, including education, health, security, infrastructure, corruption and economy.

Several A’list entertainers are billed to perform at the epoch making comedy night.

Tickets are available at N5m for platinum, N2m for gold table, N1m for silver table, 25k for VIP and 5k for regular.

That is not all. He has also been nominated at Leadership Excellence award to be organised by a leading online media organisation, Igbere TV in partnership with Nigeria News Agency.

He will be honoured as Comedian of the year at the event holding 5th November at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/10/mc-tagwaye-thrills-guests-in-buharis.html

