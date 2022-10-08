Mercy Wave Foundation Bags Humanitarian NGO of The Year at Africa NGO Festival

A philanthropy and humanitarian organisation committed to improving the quality of human life, dignity and enhanced living standard, Mercy Wave Foundation has been honoured with the prestigious award of Humanitarian non-governmental organisation of the year at the just concluded Africa NGO Festival.

The event which took place at Sheraton Hotel Abuja was organized by Ango Media in partnership with the Roost Foundation.

The founder Mercy Wave Foundation, Princess Dr. Mercy Uwakwe, was represented by her publicist team. Her head publicist, Alex Nwankwo who received the award on her behalf.

It was designed to celebrate the achievements of Non-Governmental Organizations that have impacted lives in the area of Healthcare Delivery, Palliative, Food Aid, Human Development and Sustainability Programmes in Africa.

The event attracted high profile individuals NGOs and their owners, including the First Lady of Bauchi state Hajiya (Dr) Aishatu Bala Muhammad.

The CEO, ANGO Media, Samaila Vangawa had earlier hinted that the Main day morning event will be a success story exhibition where non-profit organizations, civil society organisations, social enterprise agencies exhibit photos that tell their stories.

It also featured an interactive moment where organizations, stakeholders and funders interacted to find solutions to some of their challenges.

Princess Dr. Uwakwe through her state and international platforms in partnership with her foundation the Mercy Wave Foundation executed life-touching programmes such as free surgical, medical, and preventive services.

Her love for humanity is unpretentious and devoid of political patronage or pecuniary rewards. She is driven by an unquenchable desire to see herself surrounded by happy people.

The NGO which has a soft spot for the less privileged, widows, orphans, the sick, elderly, and prisoners has as some of its specific objectives to include but not limited to providing educational, financial and economic assistance and empowerment to these groups and , safeguarding their rights whilst providing for their wellbeing.

In addition to constantly empowering the less privileged, Mercy Wave Foundation continues to respectively enroll them in their desired vocational training programmes.

Beneficiaries also receive assistance by way of financial capital to help them establish their own businesses. The foundation’s medical and prison outreaches provide medical and legal aid to those in need. They also assist to free innocent prisoners who were convicted wrongfully. Mercy Wave Foundation goes as far to bail prisoners who have been released but are unable to afford bail.

Under its scholarship scheme, several students of elementary, secondary and tertiary institutions have seen their dreams of becoming graduates come to reality through the Mercy Wave Foundation.

