Middlesbrough Announce Michael Carrick As New Head Coach

The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as Head Coach.

Michael brings a wealth of experience to the club having spent 12 years as a player at Manchester United before coaching and caretaker managing the Old Trafford club.

The 41-year-old, one of the most decorated English players of all-time, joined Manchester United’s coaching staff in 2018 following his retirement as a player.

He worked with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being asked to take on the number one job on a caretaker basis. The 41-year-old’s three games at the helm produced wins against Villareal and Arsenal, and a draw at Chelsea.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club,” said Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.

“We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

The former England international is a five-time Premier League winner and also won the Champions League and Europa League while at Old Trafford.

“I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition,” said Carrick.

“Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

“Growing up in the north-east myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.

“I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Michael will be joined by Jonathan Woodgate as First Team Coach with a further appointment expected.

Woodgate was previously the club’s head coach after cutting his teeth with the Under-18s and he also guided AFC Bournemouth to the Championship play-offs in 2021.

The club would like to place on record its thanks to Leo Percovich and the staff who worked with him and supported him during the interim period. Leo will now become the club’s Head of Player Pathway and Development.



