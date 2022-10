Military men made up of both army and Air Force last night killed 8 of some bandits who were trying to attack New Bussa Borgu local government area of Niger state.

Sources in the city hosting Kainji Hydro Power Dam told LEADERSHIP that the combined military team also arrested the commander of the bandits who led the late night attack.



https://leadership.ng/just-in-military-capture-bandits-commander-kill-8-others-in-niger/

