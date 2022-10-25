Miss Peace Niger Delta Distributes Food Items To Flood Victims (Pictures)

Miss Peace Niger Delta & founder leaders of tomorrow foundation Queen Tonwerigha Tamarabrakemi distributed food items to affected flood victims in Bayelsa State

The Current Miss Peace Niger Delta beauty Queen and founder leaders of tomorrow foundation, a Non Governmental Organization went out to the street of yenagoa to touch lives.

She is former Miss Nollywood, former Miss Bayelsa and top 10 finalist at the prestigious MBGN over the weekend distributed food items to affected flood victims in Bayelsa State as a way of giving back to society because it is a responsibility as beauty Queen to always touch lives.

During her time as miss Nollywood, she help students in different areas like providing educational materials for les privileged, paying school fees for them due to her passion for education.

Queen Tamara is the founder of Leaders of tomorrow foundation did so well in all her years as beauty Queen from different brands, which has fetched her so many humanitarian service awards from Nigeria and abroad for her effectiveness in the area of touching lives.

Tamara worked so hard even as Miss Bayelsa and Miss Nollywood respectively before winning the Miss Peace Niger Delta title.

The award winning beauty queen graduated with the best result in her department during her time in the university is one beauty queen who dose not play with education



https://tvafrica24.com/miss-peace-niger-delta-founder-leaders-of-tomorrow-tonwerigha-tamarabrakemi-distributed-food-items-to-affected-flood-victims-in-bayelsa-state/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related