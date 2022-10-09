Mob Burns Suspected Robber Alive In Aba Over Generator Set Theft

A middle-aged man suspected to be involved in stealing power-generating sets in Aba, Abia State has been lynched by a mob of angry residents along Faulks road Aba.

ABN TV gathered that the suspect along with two others had in the early hours of Saturday hit the city, scavenging for generators to steal.

They are said to specialise in moving away with generators while it is still on but luck ran out for the victim whose identity could not be identified.

His accomplices were said to have taken to their heels to avoid the residents’ anger.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/mob-lynch-suspected-generator-thief-in-aba/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related