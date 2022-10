Singer Mohbad beaten up at Marlian House (Naira Marley’s home).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WF-rs-Mc9js

Mohbad Imole:

Just because I want to change my manager which is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian House.

I’m not high oo cos that what Dey always say just to die down everything

World pls help me oo

I’m dieying inside



https://twitter.com/iammohbad_/status/1577608293241044994

