More Pictures From APC/Tinubu Rally In Zaki-Biam, Benue

When You See The Crowd At The Tinubu’s Rally In Benue, You’ll Understand Why Structure Is Important(Photos)

Listen to this: this was a campaign rally for Tinubu and other APC candidates held in Benue State by APC supporters in Zone A, Zaki-biam in Ukum LGA.

Today, as we begin electoral campaigns, the most contentious word is STRUCTURE; this word is by default, and only the wise would apply to it. It’s like the Catholic Church holding its functions; you can see not only the Organization but also the Structure.

When some Nigerians say they see a new Nigeria in Mr A or Mr Z, this is how millions of others see their own new Nigeria, the one who they believe in from the CRADLE.

Meanwhile the song suggested for the week is Organize by Asake.(Credit to Asiwaju)

“Organise, every other day I organise

Some of us are wise, every other person over wise

O logbon ju, o gbon, o gbon, o gbon, Iwo lo gbon ju

Agbogbon ju, ogbon, ama molo gbon go,oti logbon ju” put it on replay.

See the crowd below for your pleasure.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.



https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/when-you-see-the-crowd-at-the-tinubus-rally-in-benue-youll-understand-why-structure-is-importantphotos/

Source iReporteronline

