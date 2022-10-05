More Pictures From Imo State Women’s APC Rally

It Is Tinubu Again As South East Women Take Over The Streets For The Jagaban(Photos&Video)
Tinubu fever is real and contagious, and it’s spreading like wildfire. Imo state is currently on fire as South East women rally in support of the APC presidential candidate.

You should see the energy displayed by these women; they are dancing and having a great time, and all they say is “On Tinubu’s mandate, we stand.”

You could tell by these women’s faces that they are strong, intelligent women who should not be taken for granted. This is the structure we all talk about.
Below, you can view images and videos from the exciting occasion.
Source iReporteronline.
https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/it-is-tinubu-again-as-south-east-women-take-over-the-streets-for-the-jagabanphotosvideo/

