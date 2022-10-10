Mum Of Chioma, The Little Girl Who Joined Obi’s Rally, Gets Furnished Flat (Photos)

Mum of Little Girl who Participated in Peter Obi’s Rally Gets Furnished House, Over 2 Million for Business

A fine little girl who went viral after participating in Nigerian presidential aspirant, Peter Obi’s campaign has been blessed.

The little girl, Chioma Success, and her mother were reportedly given a new well-furnished apartment.

It was also reported that the mother and daughter received over N2 million from kind Nigerians who were impressed.

Chioma Success, a little girl, who went viral over her energy and vibes at Peter Obi’s presidential rally has made headlines again!

This time, the little girl and her mother reportedly received a newly furnished apartment including cash of $5,500 (N2.3 million).

Twitter user, Dinokaysman, who shared the news on the platform, stated that the money was given to Chioma’s mother to start a business.

In his words:

“Baby Chioma and mother recieves well furnished flat and $5,500 from OBIdient diasporans & 100k naira, equally received scholarship to University level. Money is for the mother to start a business. Baby Chioma is the poster girl of our Presidential campaign.”

Nigerians react as Chioma Success receives accolades…

Omo Ogegbo said:

“Well Deserving! This girl actions for just a day made Nigerians happier than the entire 8 years of our president!”

Campaign 2023 reacted:

“What about the man that carry her up like that, he was the one that launched her to the world, let’s do for him also.”

Walter Bassey added:

“What obedient can’t do does not exist….. God answered u at this tender age while me am still struggling to survived. God bless u an bless all the obedient supporters world wide. Let celebrate (GRACE).”

Better Paul wrote:

“Obi never enter grace don dey spread, na some president go give you only one phone call and you go lose match.”

Npu Gochi added:

“This little girl’s story confirms that we need men to raise us. While Chioma gets all these, the man who lifted Chioma was really the means to her breakthrough, if he didn’t lift her up, we wouldn’t see her. I hope your lifters find you today.”

See the tweet below:

Viral little ‘Obidient’ girl receives scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has been offered a scholarship and cash gifts after participating in a rally held for Nigerian presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

In a viral video, the little girl rocked her green and white outfit to the rally as she marched along with other people.

At one point, someone lifted her and she stole the show as everyone cheered her with so much joy and excitement.

The little girl’s boldness impressed netizens who made several promises to her.



https://www.legit.ng/people/1496186-mum-girl-participated-peter-obis-rally-furnished-house-2-million-business/

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7361930/little-child-awarded-scholarship-showing

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related