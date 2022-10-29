‘My 16-Year-Old Live-In Maid Is Pregnant For A 20-Year-Old Boy’

I am writing this with a sorrowful heart!

This is quite a lengthy piece!!

In 2018, My wife brought a live-in maid toward the end of her gestational period as we eagerly anticipate the birth of our first fruit after 8 years of marriage.

We took the young girl as part of our family, she was just 13 years old in JSS2 at the time she joined us. She does minor household chores, like washing the dishes, keeping the house in and out clean, that’s all. I made sure

her education was not interrupted, she continued her schooling from Js3 till she completed her SSCE this year. Outsiders thought she was my first child considering the way she was being taken good care of.

At 16 years age, the evidence of proper nutrition was so glaring in her physique, the young girl of yesterday was already a beautiful damsel. I protected her from ravenous men old enough to be her father. Even from her classmates. Perhaps the mistake i made was in buying her phone before WAEC exam started. Well, the need for constant communication can not be overemphasized because i and my wife go out for work in the morning. My wife comes back in the day while i return back in the evening. Living her our 2 kids in her care: My first Child is 3 years plus in Nursery, the second is about 2 years in Prenursery.

When her mother made a stop by to visit her daughter 5 months ago after 4 years, she was so full of praise and thanking us for taking good care of her daughter, and begged us to allow her stay longer with us rather than her returning back to the village after completing her WAEC. I and my wife plan that i will take up the responsibility to train her up in University so she can be light to her family. Her elder siblings didn’t complete their secondary school!

Today, all those dreams and aspirations have been shattered! The innocent girl child i took as a daughter is 5 months pregnant without even knowing she was pregnant! How possible? I could have swear with my life that she was still a virgin and innocent. Damm it! Where do I start from eh??

Well, my wife was rattled up by a what she called a terrible nightmare, she dreamt that she saw her girl carrying a new born baby. That was around 3 A.M she woke her up from sleep and asked her if she was pregnant, the girl denied it ignorantly. My wife had no reason to suspect her as she always buy her pads for her monthly menses except for this month. Then examined her and her suspicion became heightened as she saw a remarkable changes, her bra can’t fit any longer, her bellybutton was out with black line running down! She ordered her to pee and run her test kit, it came back positive! My wife broke down in tears.

That morning, we didn’t go to work for the day. we grilled her with questions. She confessed to us that she had intercourse only once in the month MAY yet she was still seeing her monthly menses. That she had a boy friend whom they secretly communicate on phone every day. That she lost her virginity to the boy. And they did it only ones in less than 30 minutes as she came back to check the kids who were still sleeping in the afternoon.

The boy came to visit her grand mother who return from the USA, she refused traveling to the East due to insecurities and rented a flat opposite my compound for just 3 months from March to June. During her stay, all her children and grandchildren came to visit her. It was one of her grand son that lured my maid and took advantage of her innocences.

We contacted the boy on phone and told him what happened, he denied it that it is impossible for him to be held responsible that he had sex with her only once and that’s not enough to get a girl pregnant! I swear,i could have dealt with him fatally if he were within my reach. Well, i was able to comport myself and explain to him in details after which he kept quiet. He is just 20 years old awaiting admission. We have informed the girl’s mother too who became shock and cold! And asked her daughter to return back to the village!

Considering this scenario, i came up with the plan to make that boy and family take up the responsibility of the pregnancy, she can’t remain with my family anymore so as not draw unnecessary attention. I will track down the boy and his family and file a statutory rape charge against them if all avenue to resolve this case peacefully fail. From Pregnancy to child care is no joke. My people that is no joke at all. I feel very bad and compassionate for the innocent young girl who will be forced to sacrifice her future to be in the family way.

Any honest advise on how best to tackle this issue at hand would be appreciated

